Southern defeats UAPB 80-66

Southern defeats UAPB 80-66

The Associated Press

January 27, 2024, 10:37 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tai’Reon Joseph had 21 points in Southern’s 80-66 win over UAPB on Saturday night.

Joseph shot 9 for 18 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars (10-9, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Derrick Tezeno scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Jariyon Wilkens shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Golden Lions (8-11, 3-3) were led by Kylen Milton, who posted 20 points and seven rebounds. Rashad Williams added 15 points for UAPB. Lonnell Martin Jr. also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

