Southeast Missouri State visits Western Illinois after Myers’ 21-point showing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 1-1 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 1-1 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-0 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -7; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Ryan Myers scored 21 points in Western Illinois’ 78-70 win over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Leathernecks are 5-1 in home games. Western Illinois has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redhawks are 1-1 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Western Illinois is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents. Southeast Missouri State averages 70.8 points per game, 3.5 more than the 67.3 Western Illinois allows.

The Leathernecks and Redhawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Dent Jr. is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Myers is averaging 11.5 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Rob Martin is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Redhawks. Aquan Smart is averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 42.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.