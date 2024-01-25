Southeast Missouri State visits UT Martin on 8-game road slide

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-12, 2-4 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (10-9, 3-3 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-12, 2-4 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (10-9, 3-3 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -10; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State hits the road against UT Martin looking to stop its eight-game road losing streak.

The Skyhawks are 6-2 in home games. UT Martin leads the OVC with 81.9 points and is shooting 44.6%.

The Redhawks are 2-4 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State is sixth in the OVC with 12.9 assists per game led by Rob Martin averaging 3.3.

UT Martin scores 81.9 points, 8.7 more per game than the 73.2 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

The Skyhawks and Redhawks match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Sears is averaging 19.4 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Skyhawks.

Martin is averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Redhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

