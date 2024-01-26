Southeast Missouri State visits Little Rock following Chaplin’s 22-point showing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-13, 2-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (10-10, 4-3 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-13, 2-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (10-10, 4-3 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Jamir Chaplin scored 22 points in Little Rock’s 80-66 win against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Trojans have gone 8-4 at home. Little Rock ranks third in the OVC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Chaplin averaging 2.8.

The Redhawks are 2-5 against conference opponents. Southeast Missouri State is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Little Rock averages 79.7 points, 6.0 more per game than the 73.7 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 68.0 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 79.8 Little Rock gives up to opponents.

The Trojans and Redhawks face off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaplin is averaging 17.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Trojans. Bradley Douglas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Rob Martin is scoring 11.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Redhawks. Josh Earley is averaging 12.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 58.6% over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.