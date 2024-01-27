Southeast Missouri State visits Little Rock following Chaplin’s 22-point outing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-13, 2-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (10-10, 4-3 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-13, 2-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (10-10, 4-3 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -12; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Jamir Chaplin scored 22 points in Little Rock’s 80-66 victory against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Trojans are 8-4 on their home court. Little Rock ranks second in the OVC with 14.5 assists per game led by Bradley Douglas averaging 2.9.

The Redhawks are 2-5 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State is seventh in the OVC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 2.3.

Little Rock averages 79.7 points, 6.0 more per game than the 73.7 Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Little Rock has allowed to its opponents (45.4%).

The Trojans and Redhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaplin is scoring 17.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Trojans. Khalen Robinson is averaging 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

Rob Martin is averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Redhawks. Josh Earley is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.