Southeast Missouri State secures 71-61 victory against Bethel (TN)

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Josh Earley had 14 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 71-61 victory over Bethel (TN) on Saturday night.

Earley added six rebounds for the Redhawks (6-10, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Evan Eursher scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Rob Martin had 12 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field.

The Wildcats were led in scoring by Querrion Gadson, who finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Bethel (TN) also got 12 points from Kendan Maddox. Connor Guthrie also had nine points.

Southeast Missouri State hosts Lindenwood in its next matchup on Thursday.

