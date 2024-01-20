Southeast Missouri State hosts SIU-Edwardsville following Earley’s 20-point showing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-8, 4-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-12, 1-4 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-8, 4-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-12, 1-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State hosts the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Josh Earley scored 20 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 70-59 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Redhawks are 6-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State allows 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Cougars are 4-2 in conference games. SIU-Edwardsville scores 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Southeast Missouri State scores 69.4 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 68.4 SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 71.7 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 74.6 Southeast Missouri State allows.

The Redhawks and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earley is averaging 8.9 points for the Redhawks.

Shamar Wright is averaging 15 points and 1.7 steals for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.