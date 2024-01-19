Southeast Missouri State hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Earley’s 20-point performance

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-8, 4-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-12, 1-4 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-8, 4-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-12, 1-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State hosts the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Josh Earley scored 20 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 70-59 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Redhawks have gone 6-3 at home. Southeast Missouri State is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars are 4-2 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville scores 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville averages 71.7 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 74.6 Southeast Missouri State gives up to opponents.

The Redhawks and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Martin is averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Redhawks. Aquan Smart is averaging 10.9 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.2 points. Damarco Minor is shooting 37.4% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

