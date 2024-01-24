Southeast Missouri State faces UT Martin for conference showdown

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-12, 2-4 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (10-9, 3-3 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-12, 2-4 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (10-9, 3-3 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Sears and the UT Martin Skyhawks host Rob Martin and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in OVC action Thursday.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-2 at home. UT Martin averages 81.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Redhawks are 2-4 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Martin is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents. Southeast Missouri State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game UT Martin allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 17.6 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Martin is scoring 11.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Redhawks. Josh Earley is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.