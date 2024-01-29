Southeast Missouri State faces Lindenwood on 10-game road skid

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-14, 2-6 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-14, 1-7 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-14, 2-6 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-14, 1-7 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State will aim to end its 10-game road slide when the Redhawks face Lindenwood.

The Lions have gone 3-5 at home. Lindenwood allows 72.6 points and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Redhawks have gone 2-6 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Lindenwood scores 66.2 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 73.3 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 67.7 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 72.6 Lindenwood gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keenon Cole is shooting 43.2% and averaging 18.8 points for the Lions. Keith Haymon is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Rob Martin is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Redhawks. Josh Earley is averaging 12.2 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

