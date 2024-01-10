Southeast Missouri State and Lindenwood square off for conference matchup

Lindenwood Lions (6-9, 0-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-10, 1-2 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Lindenwood Lions (6-9, 0-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-10, 1-2 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keenon Cole and the Lindenwood Lions take on Rob Martin and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in OVC action Thursday.

The Redhawks are 6-2 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions are 0-2 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood allows 71.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Southeast Missouri State averages 70.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 71.3 Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Southeast Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (46.3%).

The Redhawks and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Larson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Martin is shooting 50.4% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Keith Haymon averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Cole is averaging 16.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

