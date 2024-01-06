South Florida visits UAB following Lendeborg’s 23-point performance

South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) at UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) at UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the South Florida Bulls after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 23 points in UAB’s 78-76 victory against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Blazers have gone 5-3 at home. UAB is fourth in the AAC in rebounding with 39.0 rebounds. Lendeborg leads the Blazers with 8.9 boards.

The Bulls are 1-0 in AAC play. South Florida ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

UAB scores 77.5 points, 7.8 more per game than the 69.7 South Florida allows. South Florida averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than UAB allows.

The Blazers and Bulls meet Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 assists and 2.8 steals for the Blazers. Lendeborg is averaging 14.0 points and 10.4 rebounds while shooting 60.5% over the last 10 games for UAB.

Selton Miguel is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 14.3 points. Chris Youngblood is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

