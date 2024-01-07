South Florida visits UAB following Lendeborg’s 23-point outing

South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) at UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) at UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the South Florida Bulls after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 23 points in UAB’s 78-76 win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Blazers are 5-3 in home games. UAB is fourth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 39.0 rebounds. Lendeborg leads the Blazers with 8.9 boards.

The Bulls are 1-0 in conference games. South Florida averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

UAB is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.8% South Florida allows to opponents. South Florida’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than UAB has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

The Blazers and Bulls match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 assists and 2.8 steals for the Blazers. Lendeborg is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Selton Miguel is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 14.3 points. Chris Youngblood is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

