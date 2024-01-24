South Florida visits Temple following Miller’s 24-point game

South Florida Bulls (11-5, 4-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-11, 1-5 AAC) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Florida Bulls (11-5, 4-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-11, 1-5 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces the South Florida Bulls after Hysier Miller scored 24 points in Temple’s 69-66 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Owls are 4-4 in home games. Temple is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls are 4-1 in AAC play. South Florida ranks eighth in the AAC shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

Temple averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game South Florida allows. South Florida has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Temple.

Chris Youngblood is averaging 14.4 points for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulls: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

