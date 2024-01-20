South Florida plays Wichita State after Miguel’s 23-point game

Wichita State Shockers (8-9, 0-4 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (10-5, 3-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (8-9, 0-4 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (10-5, 3-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida faces the Wichita State Shockers after Selton Miguel scored 23 points in South Florida’s 74-73 win against the Memphis Tigers.

The Bulls have gone 8-2 in home games. South Florida has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Shockers are 0-4 in AAC play. Wichita State is the AAC leader with 41.0 rebounds per game led by Dalen Ridgnal averaging 7.5.

South Florida’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than South Florida gives up.

The Bulls and Shockers face off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Ridgnal is averaging 7.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Shockers. Colby Rogers is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

