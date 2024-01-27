South Florida hosts UTSA following Linguard’s 31-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (8-12, 2-5 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (12-5, 5-1 AAC)
Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -9; over/under is 159.5
BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits the South Florida Bulls after Carlton Linguard scored 31 points in UTSA’s 89-88 victory over the Tulane Green Wave.
The Bulls have gone 9-2 at home. South Florida is seventh in the AAC scoring 75.9 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.
The Roadrunners are 2-5 against conference opponents. UTSA averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
South Florida’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game UTSA allows. UTSA has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 42.8% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.
The Bulls and Roadrunners match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Selton Miguel is averaging 14.5 points for the Bulls.
Christian Tucker is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.8 points for the Roadrunners.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.
Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 81.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.
