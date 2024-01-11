South Florida hosts Rice following Evee’s 25-point game

Rice Owls (6-9, 0-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-5, 1-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rice Owls (6-9, 0-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-5, 1-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the South Florida Bulls after Travis Evee scored 25 points in Rice’s 89-82 overtime loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Bulls have gone 7-2 at home. South Florida averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Owls have gone 0-2 against AAC opponents. Rice has a 3-8 record against opponents above .500.

South Florida is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Rice allows to opponents. Rice averages 73.4 points per game, 3.3 more than the 70.1 South Florida allows.

The Bulls and Owls match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is averaging 15.1 points for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Evee is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Owls. Mekhi Mason is averaging 13.4 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.