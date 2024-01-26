South Dakota visits UMKC following Stewart’s 44-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (9-12, 2-4 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (8-13, 2-4 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

South Dakota Coyotes (9-12, 2-4 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (8-13, 2-4 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits the UMKC Kangaroos after Kaleb Stewart scored 44 points in South Dakota’s 111-110 overtime loss to the Denver Pioneers.

The Kangaroos are 6-2 on their home court. UMKC is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Coyotes are 2-4 in Summit League play. South Dakota gives up 77.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

UMKC’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UMKC gives up.

The Kangaroos and Coyotes face off Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Khristion Courseault is averaging 11.2 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Stewart is averaging 15.6 points for the Coyotes. Lahat Thioune is averaging 12.4 points and 10.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

