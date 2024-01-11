South Dakota visits McBride and Oral Roberts

South Dakota Coyotes (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8…

South Dakota Coyotes (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -9.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the South Dakota Coyotes after Issac McBride scored 29 points in Oral Roberts’ 83-78 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-1 in home games. Oral Roberts has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Coyotes are 1-1 in conference matchups. South Dakota is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

Oral Roberts is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota averages 76.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the 74.5 Oral Roberts allows to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Coyotes face off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Kareem Thompson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Kaleb Stewart is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Coyotes. Bostyn Holt is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.