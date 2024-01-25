South Dakota visits Denver after Bruner’s 32-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (9-11, 2-3 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (12-8, 3-2 Summit League) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

South Dakota Coyotes (9-11, 2-3 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (12-8, 3-2 Summit League)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -10; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the South Dakota Coyotes after Tommy Bruner scored 32 points in Denver’s 92-78 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Pioneers have gone 7-1 at home. Denver leads the Summit League with 37.3 points in the paint led by Bruner averaging 9.2.

The Coyotes are 2-3 in conference play. South Dakota ranks third in the Summit League with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Lahat Thioune averaging 3.7.

Denver scores 84.9 points, 8.9 more per game than the 76.0 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 74.6 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 78.7 Denver gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruner is scoring 25.2 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 16.5 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Kaleb Stewart is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Coyotes. Thioune is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 86.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.