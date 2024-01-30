South Carolina visits No. 5 Tennessee after Knecht’s 32-point showing

South Carolina Gamecocks (17-3, 5-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (15-4, 5-1 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Gamecocks (17-3, 5-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (15-4, 5-1 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -14; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks after Dalton Knecht scored 32 points in Tennessee’s 75-62 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Volunteers have gone 10-0 in home games. Tennessee scores 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-2 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is seventh in the SEC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk averaging 1.9.

Tennessee makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). South Carolina averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Tennessee gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Aidoo is averaging 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Volunteers. Knecht is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

B.J. Mack is averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 40.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.