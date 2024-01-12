South Carolina visits Missouri after Carter’s 20-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-2, 1-1 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-7, 0-2 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-2, 1-1 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-7, 0-2 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks after Noah Carter scored 20 points in Missouri’s 90-77 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers are 6-3 in home games. Missouri is ninth in the SEC with 13.7 assists per game led by Sean East averaging 3.8.

The Gamecocks are 1-1 against SEC opponents. South Carolina has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Missouri averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.3 per game South Carolina allows. South Carolina has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The Tigers and Gamecocks meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: East is averaging 17.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Tigers. Carter is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 18 points for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.