South Carolina visits Carter and Missouri

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-2, 1-1 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-7, 0-2 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-2, 1-1 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-7, 0-2 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks after Noah Carter scored 20 points in Missouri’s 90-77 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers have gone 6-3 at home. Missouri is ninth in the SEC scoring 76.0 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Gamecocks are 1-1 in conference games. South Carolina has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Missouri makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). South Carolina has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The Tigers and Gamecocks meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean East is averaging 17.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Tigers. Carter is averaging 12.1 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Missouri.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 18.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

