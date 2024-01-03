South Carolina Upstate visits UNC Asheville after Pember’s 30-point showing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Drew Pember scored 30 points in UNC Asheville’s 90-85 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 at home. UNC Asheville averages 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Spartans are 2-6 on the road. South Carolina Upstate ranks seventh in the Big South scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Trae Broadnax averaging 7.6.

UNC Asheville is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.8% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Josh Banks is averaging 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Broadnax is averaging 13 points and 3.5 assists for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

