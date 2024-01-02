South Carolina Upstate visits UNC Asheville after Pember’s 30-point performance

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Drew Pember scored 30 points in UNC Asheville’s 90-85 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 on their home court. UNC Asheville averages 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Spartans are 2-6 in road games. South Carolina Upstate is seventh in the Big South with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ahmir Langlais averaging 2.2.

UNC Asheville averages 81.7 points, 11.2 more per game than the 70.5 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 72.2 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 74.9 UNC Asheville gives up to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Spartans square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas McMullen is averaging 9.7 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. Pember is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Trae Broadnax is shooting 46.9% and averaging 13.0 points for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.