South Carolina Upstate visits Nicholas and Gardner-Webb

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-13, 1-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-12, 4-2 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-13, 1-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-12, 4-2 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -9; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb plays the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after DQ Nicholas scored 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 76-64 victory over the Longwood Lancers.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 6-2 at home. Gardner-Webb is 4-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Spartans have gone 1-5 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.1% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Gardner-Webb gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Robinson is averaging 13.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Trae Broadnax is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

