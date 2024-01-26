South Carolina Upstate visits Gardner-Webb following Nicholas’ 20-point showing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-13, 1-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-12, 4-2 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-13, 1-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-12, 4-2 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after DQ Nicholas scored 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 76-64 win over the Longwood Lancers.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 6-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb scores 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-5 in conference play. South Carolina Upstate has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Gardner-Webb scores 74.0 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 72.8 South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Gardner-Webb have averaged.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas is averaging 11.3 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 13.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 14.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Spartans. Nick Alves is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

