South Carolina Upstate visits Charleston Southern following Johnson’s 31-point outing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-10, 0-2 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-11, 1-2 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after RJ Johnson scored 31 points in Charleston Southern’s 86-74 win against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-3 at home. Charleston Southern ranks seventh in the Big South with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Taje’ Kelly averaging 6.4.

The Spartans are 0-2 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate ranks third in the Big South with 14.0 assists per game led by Trae Broadnax averaging 3.7.

Charleston Southern scores 70.3 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 72.9 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Charleston Southern allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 16.9 points for the Buccaneers. Kelly is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Broadnax is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

