South Carolina Upstate visits Charleston Southern after Johnson’s 31-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-10, 0-2 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-11, 1-2 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after RJ Johnson scored 31 points in Charleston Southern’s 86-74 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-3 in home games. Charleston Southern has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 0-2 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

Charleston Southern is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.3% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Charleston Southern has allowed to its opponents (45.8%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 16.9 points for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

