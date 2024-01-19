South Carolina Upstate visits Antoine and Radford

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-11, 1-3 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-8, 1-3 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-11, 1-3 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-8, 1-3 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Bryan Antoine scored 21 points in Radford’s 74-68 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Highlanders are 5-2 on their home court. Radford scores 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-3 in conference games. South Carolina Upstate has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Radford is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.7% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Radford gives up.

The Highlanders and Spartans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is scoring 14.7 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Radford.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 13.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the past 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

