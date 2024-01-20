South Carolina Upstate visits Antoine and Radford

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-11, 1-3 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-8, 1-3 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-11, 1-3 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-8, 1-3 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -8.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Bryan Antoine scored 21 points in Radford’s 74-68 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Highlanders are 5-2 in home games. Radford is eighth in the Big South with 11.5 assists per game led by Kenyon Giles averaging 2.8.

The Spartans have gone 1-3 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Radford scores 73.6 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 73.1 South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The Highlanders and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giles is averaging 14.7 points for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Trae Broadnax is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 10.3 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.