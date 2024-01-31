South Carolina Upstate faces Presbyterian on 3-game losing streak

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-14, 1-6 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-13, 1-6 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-14, 1-6 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-13, 1-6 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate aims to end its three-game slide with a victory against Presbyterian.

The Blue Hose are 4-6 in home games. Presbyterian averages 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-6 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is 3-4 in one-possession games.

Presbyterian’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquis Barnett is averaging 14 points and 1.8 steals for the Blue Hose. Samage Teel is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 14 points and 3.8 assists for the Spartans. Nick Alves is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.