South Carolina State hosts Harris and North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-7, 2-0 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-14, 0-2 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Ja’Darius Harris scored 20 points in North Carolina Central’s 60-58 victory over the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-3 in home games. South Carolina State has a 4-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 2-0 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central scores 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

South Carolina State is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 40.9% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game South Carolina State allows.

The Bulldogs and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Everett is shooting 48.8% and averaging 9.4 points for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Fred Cleveland Jr. is averaging 15.9 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Harris is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.