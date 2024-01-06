South Carolina faces conference rival Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Meechie Johnson Jr. and the South Carolina Gamecocks host Cameron Matthews and the Mississippi State Bulldogs in SEC play.

The Gamecocks have gone 8-0 at home. South Carolina scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-1 away from home. Mississippi State scores 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

South Carolina makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Mississippi State has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 17.7 points. B.J. Mack is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Josh Hubbard is averaging 14.5 points for the Bulldogs. Dashawn Davis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.