South Alabama visits UL Monroe following Gaiter’s 25-point outing

South Alabama Jaguars (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (5-12, 1-6 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -4; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits the UL Monroe Warhawks after Isiah Gaiter scored 25 points in South Alabama’s 88-79 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Warhawks are 3-5 in home games. UL Monroe is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars are 3-4 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UL Monroe’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama averages 74.4 points per game, 1.2 more than the 73.2 UL Monroe allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreke Locure is scoring 10.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Warhawks. Savion Gallion is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

Gaiter is averaging 17.1 points for the Jaguars. Tyrell Jones is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

