South Alabama visits Marshall following Voyles’ 20-point showing

South Alabama Jaguars (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-8, 4-0 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4…

South Alabama Jaguars (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-8, 4-0 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -5.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the South Alabama Jaguars after Kevon Voyles scored 20 points in Marshall’s 79-74 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Thundering Herd have gone 5-3 in home games. Marshall has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars are 1-3 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama gives up 76.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Marshall scores 76.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 76.5 South Alabama allows. South Alabama has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 13.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Thundering Herd. Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 16.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Marshall.

Julian Margrave averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Isiah Gaiter is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.