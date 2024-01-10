South Alabama visits James Madison following Jones’ 22-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (14-1, 3-1 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (14-1, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits the James Madison Dukes after Tyrell Jones scored 22 points in South Alabama’s 90-76 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Dukes are 6-0 on their home court. James Madison scores 88.8 points and has outscored opponents by 16.9 points per game.

The Jaguars are 1-2 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Howell averaging 4.8.

James Madison scores 88.8 points, 13.1 more per game than the 75.7 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Isiah Gaiter is averaging 16.4 points for the Jaguars. Jones is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 9-1, averaging 87.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

