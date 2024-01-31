South Alabama faces Texas State, looks to stop 3-game slide

South Alabama Jaguars (10-11, 3-6 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-14, 1-8 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8…

South Alabama Jaguars (10-11, 3-6 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-14, 1-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama comes into the matchup with Texas State after losing three straight games.

The Bobcats are 3-4 on their home court. Texas State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Love averaging 6.7.

The Jaguars are 3-6 in conference games. South Alabama has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Texas State averages 68.7 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 77.7 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Texas State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Gumbs is averaging 10 points and 3.6 assists for the Bobcats. Jordan Mason is averaging 10.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the past 10 games for Texas State.

Isiah Gaiter is averaging 15.7 points for the Jaguars. Tyrell Jones is averaging 16.1 points and two steals over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

