Soriano leads St. John’s against Xavier after 21-point showing

St. John’s Red Storm (13-7, 5-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (10-10, 4-5 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (13-7, 5-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (10-10, 4-5 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s faces the Xavier Musketeers after Joel Soriano scored 21 points in St. John’s 70-50 win over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Musketeers have gone 8-4 at home. Xavier is fourth in the Big East with 16.3 assists per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 4.8.

The Red Storm are 5-4 in conference play. St. John’s ranks fifth in the Big East with 15.6 assists per game led by Daniss Jenkins averaging 5.8.

Xavier’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game St. John’s allows. St. John’s has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is averaging 17.8 points for the Musketeers.

Soriano is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Red Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.