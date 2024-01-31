Soriano and St. John’s host Xavier

St. John’s Red Storm (13-7, 5-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (10-10, 4-5 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (13-7, 5-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (10-10, 4-5 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s plays the Xavier Musketeers after Joel Soriano scored 21 points in St. John’s 70-50 win against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Musketeers have gone 8-4 in home games. Xavier is third in the Big East with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Olivari averaging 4.4.

The Red Storm are 5-4 in Big East play. St. John’s averages 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Xavier’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 77.2 points per game, 4.1 more than the 73.1 Xavier gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivari is averaging 17.8 points for the Musketeers. Trey Green is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Soriano is averaging 16.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Storm. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

