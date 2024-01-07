SMU travels to No. 15 Memphis for conference showdown

SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes No. 15 Memphis and SMU face off on Sunday.

The Tigers have gone 6-0 at home. Memphis ranks ninth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Mustangs are 1-0 in conference play. SMU ranks second in the AAC giving up 61.6 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

Memphis averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.7 per game SMU gives up. SMU averages 75.6 points per game, 2.9 more than the 72.7 Memphis gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 12.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. David Jones is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

B.J. Edwards is averaging 4.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Mustangs. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.