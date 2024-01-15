SMU takes on Temple, seeks 4th straight home win

Temple Owls (8-9, 1-3 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (11-5, 2-1 AAC) Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts…

Temple Owls (8-9, 1-3 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (11-5, 2-1 AAC)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Temple looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Mustangs have gone 7-2 at home. SMU is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Owls are 1-3 in AAC play. Temple has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

SMU’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Temple allows. Temple scores 9.4 more points per game (71.2) than SMU allows to opponents (61.8).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhuric Phelps is averaging 14.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.

Hysier Miller is averaging 16.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 40.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

