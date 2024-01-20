SMU secures 103-70 win over Tulsa

DALLAS (AP) — Chuck Harris and Zhuric Phelps both had 18 points in SMU’s 103-70 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.…

DALLAS (AP) — Chuck Harris and Zhuric Phelps both had 18 points in SMU’s 103-70 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

Harris also added six rebounds and 10 assists for the Mustangs (13-5, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Phelps added six rebounds and three steals. Samuell Williamson went 7 of 14 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Golden Hurricane (10-8, 1-5) were led in scoring by PJ Haggerty, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Tulsa also got 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks from Jared Garcia. Cobe Williams also put up 12 points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

