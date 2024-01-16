SMU plays Temple in conference showdown

Temple Owls (8-9, 1-3 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (11-5, 2-1 AAC) Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs…

Temple Owls (8-9, 1-3 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (11-5, 2-1 AAC)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -13.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes SMU and Temple will play on Tuesday.

The Mustangs have gone 7-2 in home games. SMU has an 11-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Owls are 1-3 in AAC play. Temple is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SMU is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Temple allows to opponents. Temple has shot at a 37.9% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 36.7% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The Mustangs and Owls face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 assists. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 14.2 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for SMU.

Hysier Miller is averaging 16.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 40.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

