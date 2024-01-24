SMU Mustangs face the North Texas Mean Green, aim for 4th straight win

SMU Mustangs (13-5, 4-1 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (11-6, 4-1 AAC) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SMU Mustangs (13-5, 4-1 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (11-6, 4-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over North Texas.

The Mean Green have gone 8-0 at home. North Texas is the top team in the AAC in team defense, giving up 58.3 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Mustangs have gone 4-1 against AAC opponents. SMU ranks fifth in the AAC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

North Texas makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than SMU has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). SMU has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The Mean Green and Mustangs match up Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.

B.J. Edwards is averaging 4.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 40.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.