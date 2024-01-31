SMU and Tulane square off in conference showdown

Tulane Green Wave (12-8, 3-5 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (13-7, 4-3 AAC) Dallas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kevin…

Tulane Green Wave (12-8, 3-5 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (13-7, 4-3 AAC)

Dallas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Cross and the Tulane Green Wave take on Zhuric Phelps and the SMU Mustangs in AAC action.

The Mustangs are 9-2 in home games. SMU is 13-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Green Wave are 3-5 in AAC play. Tulane scores 85.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

SMU makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Tulane has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Tulane scores 21.8 more points per game (85.2) than SMU allows (63.4).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samuell Williamson is averaging nine points and 7.2 rebounds for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.

Cross is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 15.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.