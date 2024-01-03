Smith’s 16 lead Colgate over Loyola 78-55

Braeden Smith's 16 points helped Colgate defeat Loyola 78-55 on Wednesday night.

Smith added six rebounds for the Raiders (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League). Nicolas Louis-Jacques scored 14 points, going 5 of 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range). Sam Thomson shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Deon Perry led the way for the Greyhounds (2-12, 0-1) with 25 points. Milos Ilic added nine points and Alonso Faure had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

