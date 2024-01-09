Smith scores 18, Nicholls downs SE Louisiana 66-61

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Diante Smith scored 18 points as Nicholls beat Southeastern Louisiana 66-61 on Tuesday night. Smith also…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Diante Smith scored 18 points as Nicholls beat Southeastern Louisiana 66-61 on Tuesday night.

Smith also contributed seven assists for the Colonels (7-8, 2-0 Southland Conference). Jamal West scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Robert Brown III shot 6 for 15, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Lions (6-9, 1-1) were led in scoring by Nick Caldwell, who finished with 20 points. Brody Rowbury added 15 points and six rebounds for Southeastern Louisiana. Roscoe Eastmond also had eight points, 11 assists and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.