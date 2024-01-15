Live Radio
Smith scores 17 as Fairfield beats Canisius 88-63

The Associated Press

January 15, 2024, 2:28 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Peyton Smith had 17 points in Fairfield’s 88-63 victory against Canisius on Monday.

Smith added eight rebounds for the Stags (10-7, 4-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Caleb Fields scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jalen Leach was 6 of 11 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Golden Griffins (7-9, 2-4) were led in scoring by Tre Dinkins, who finished with 17 points, four assists and two steals. Canisius also got 14 points and eight rebounds from Frank Mitchell. Cam Palesse also put up nine points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

