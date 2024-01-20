Smith leads Tarleton State against UT Rio Grande Valley after 25-point performance

Tarleton State Texans (11-6, 4-2 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-12, 2-5 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.…

Tarleton State Texans (11-6, 4-2 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-12, 2-5 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Jakorie Smith scored 25 points in Tarleton State’s 79-71 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Vaqueros are 5-3 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks sixth in the WAC in rebounding with 35.6 rebounds. Daylen Williams paces the Vaqueros with 6.4 boards.

The Texans are 4-2 in WAC play. Tarleton State is fourth in the WAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiandre Gaddy averaging 4.1.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 75.3 points, 9.4 more per game than the 65.9 Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.9% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 8.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Hasan Abdul-Hakim is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Smith is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Texans. Gaddy is averaging 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

